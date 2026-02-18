UAE-based Zoya Developments has launched its key project - Miorah by Zoya - a premium collection of 60 fully furnished apartment residences in Dubai South.

With meticulously curated interiors, hand-selected finishes, and a suite of lifestyle and wellness-focused amenities, Miorah promises residents a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and contemporary living, said the developer.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, Miorah offers 28 studios (400–427 sq. ft., from AED 640,000) and 32 two-bedroom apartments (817–1,018 sq. ft., from AED 1.1 million), all featuring spacious open-plan layouts and premium furnishings. Flexible payment plans, including 1% per month, 10% milestone payments, and final settlement at 36 months, make the development accessible to a wide range of homebuyers and investors.

Speaking on the launch, CEO Shoaib Khan said: "Miorah reflects our commitment to creating communities that combine architectural precision with everyday comfort. With 16 years of experience in the real estate sector, we understand what today’s homeowners and investors value most: quality, convenience, and long-term growth."

"Miorah has been thoughtfully designed to offer residents a lifestyle shaped by sunlight, nature, and intelligent space planning, all within a vibrant and well-connected neighborhood," he stated.

With over 16 years of experience in the UAE real estate sector, Zoya Developments has delivered more than 100,000 units and invested over AED 2 billion in shaping the country’s urban communities, he stated.

This year, the developer is set to launch eight new projects, including a state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Business Bay, Dubai.

Miorah, valued at AED37.5 million, marks the third groundbreaking development within just 30 days, reinforcing the company’s ambitious expansion strategy and vision for sustainable, thoughtfully designed communities, he added.

On the design philosophy, the project's interior dsigner Siddikaa Naaznin said: "The interiors of Miorah are designed to harmonise with daily life, offering warm and inviting spaces that feel personal and familiar. Open-plan layouts and shaded terraces frame serene community views, while premium furnishings elevate daily living."

"Residents can also enjoy a range of wellness amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, yoga deck, and relaxing cabanas, fostering a balanced and active lifestyle," she stated.

Miorah further emphasizes sustainable living, featuring solar-powered systems, EV charging stations, and a green community design. Round-the-clock security and concierge services enhance safety and convenience, ensuring a modern and comfortable lifestyle.

Miorah by Zoya is more than a residence; it is a lifestyle where sunlit mornings, tranquil evenings, and carefully designed spaces come together to create a home that nurtures both body and mind, she added.

