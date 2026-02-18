Al Ghurair Collection, the super-prime residential portfolio of Al Ghurair Development, has appointed Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) as Lead Consultant and Structural Engineer, and Turner & Townsend as Project Management Consultant for Wedyan, its super-prime waterfront residence on Dubai Canal.

Designed by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, marking his first residential project in the UAE, Wedyan soars 46 storeys above the Dubai Canal featuring 149 residences with a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts, two full-floor penthouses and a three-storey Sky Villa.

The façade, inspired by the movement of water and sand, features a layered and textured exterior that echoes the rhythm of the desert and valleys. The development offers more than 65,000 sq ft of amenity space, with landscaping realised in collaboration with Gustafson Porter + Bowman.

The appointments mark Wedyan's transition from a detailed design development phase, during which more than 30 specialists were engaged across lighting, kitchen design, landscaping, façade engineering and parking, into technical delivery.

BSBG, established in Dubai in 1976 with studios in London and Riyadh, is serving as Lead Consultant, integrating its multi-disciplinary capabilities across architecture, structural engineering and interior design to translate Kengo Kuma's design intent into construction-ready documentation.

The practice brings more than four decades of experience delivering some of the region's most complex developments. Alongside BSBG, Turner & Townsend will act as the single point of coordination across the project's design consultants, contractors and key authorities.

The global professional services company, which has maintained a presence in the UAE since 2006, brings significant experience managing ultra-luxury residential and hospitality projects in the region, including Atlantis The Palm, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and Expo City Dubai.

On the contract award, CEO Sultan Al Ghurair said: "From the outset, our approach with Wedyan has been to seek out the very best in every discipline. Kengo Kuma gave us a differentiating architectural vision in this city. Now, with BSBG leading the technical delivery across architecture, structure and interiors, and Turner & Townsend coordinating the full project ecosystem, we have the rigour and precision to achieve that ambition. Their appointment reflects the standard we have set for everything that carries the Al Ghurair Collection name."

Positioned on one of Dubai's prime waterfront locations, Wedyan places residents within minutes of the city's cultural, business, and retail districts, including Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah.

Wedyan is the debut project under Al Ghurair Collection. Al Ghurair Development's expanding residential portfolio also includes The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, now under construction, alongside further developments near The Wilds and Al Barari, and in Dubai South. Further milestones on Wedyan will be announced as the project progresses.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).