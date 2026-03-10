Dubai-based Azizi Developments has broken ground on its first 5-star hotel, as it begins rolling out its 75 billion UAE dirhams ($20.42 billion) hospitality investment plan in the emirate.

Located within the Azizi Riviera community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, the 5-star hotel will be among 10 hotels across various categories currently in design, development, or construction, the developer said in a statement.

Azizi Hospitality, a subsidiary, will develop 151 hotels, including 100 4-star hotels, 50 5-star hotels, and one 7-star hotel, with more than 90 percent of the portfolio based in Dubai.

Once completed, the portfolio is expected to add about 60,000 keys to the emirate’s hospitality pipeline and create more than 75,000 jobs in the sector.

The developer will also build a seven-star hotel within Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second-tallest building, on Sheikh Zayed Road.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

