Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has invited bids for the master planning, detailed design, and construction supervision services for Wadi Shab Adventure Development.

The bids are invited for a multidisciplinary engineering consultancy firm to provide comprehensive consultancy services for the development of Wadi Shab as an adventure destination. The project aims to enhance the visitor experience while ensuring safety, operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, structural integrity, and flood resilience.

The services shall include full master planning, detailed design up to "Issued for Construction" (IFC) drawings, and full tender documentation. Construction supervision will be added as an option to ensure compliance with approved design and project requirements.

The last date to submit a tender is April 9.

Omran plans to create an adventure park that includes a zip line, mountain climbing trails, suspension bridges, walking trails, swimming areas for children and adults, restaurants, and cafes.

Wadi Shab is said to be an area rich in biodiversity and geological formations, and offers clear water, caves, and waterfalls.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) in 2023 designated the Wadi Shab area as a tourist destination.

The Wadi Shab area, located in the Wilayat of Sur in the South Sharqiyah Governorate, is situated less than a two-hour drive from Muscat on the Muscat-Sur highway. Wadi Shab is already a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists due to its picturesque surroundings.

Depending on the water level, visitors can take a boat ride to the other side of the car park for a nominal fare. The fares include the return trip to the pick-up point

