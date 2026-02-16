Muscat – The Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority on Sunday announced that the total value of the government’s upcoming development projects is estimated at more than RO1.5bn, covering both approved and under-study schemes.

Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, said the total includes more than RO475mn allocated to approved projects, while projects currently under study are valued at over RO1bn.

Speaking at the Government Projects Forum 2026 held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday, the Authority revealed that around 10,000 tenders are planned across 57 government entities. The forum also reviewed tendering and awarding mechanisms, as well as the ongoing digital transformation of the tendering system.

Al Maamari said the review of these development projects highlights the scale of national development initiatives and the breadth of investment opportunities available to local companies.

“The Authority places great emphasis on expanding the participation of national companies and SMEs in these projects. Opportunities for SMEs in approved projects exceed RO90mn, in addition to more than RO203mn in projects under study. This will help stimulate national supply chains and enhance local economic value added,” he said.

He added that the construction, procurement, public services, information technology, electromechanical contracting and consultancy sectors represent key areas for tendering. These sectors offer diverse opportunities for companies across Oman’s governorates and support balanced geographical and sectoral development.

The Authority also reviewed construction projects distributed across the sultanate’s governorates. These include ports, roads, dams, buildings, public facilities and maintenance works, as well as pipeline network projects and well drilling. The review outlined the tendering timelines and the status of each project – whether approved or under study – enabling companies to plan and prepare in advance.

In terms of geographic distribution, Muscat Governorate recorded the highest number of tenders under study at 413, followed by South Batinah with 129 and North Batinah with 101. For approved tenders, Muscat again led with 314, followed by South Sharqiyah with 111 and Dhofar with 69.

Saeed bin Hamad Al Amri, Director General of Tenders at the Public Authority for Projects, Tenders and Local Content, said tenders awarded through the Tender Board in 2025 exceeded RO1.7bn, reflecting confidence in the system, operational efficiency and the accelerating pace of development projects.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

