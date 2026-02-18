ABU DHABI - Aldar today announced the launch of The Wilds Residences, comprising six mid-rise apartment buildings within The Wilds, the company’s nature-inspired community in Dubai.

Part of Aldar’s joint venture with Dubai Holding, The Wilds Residences blends thoughtfully designed homes with serene landscapes.

The new development comprises 740 one- to three-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom duplexes, combining contemporary architecture inspired by natural forms with expansive open spaces.

Strategically located within Dubai’s growth corridor – along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village – The Wilds offers convenient access to Dubai’s key destinations while providing a peaceful retreat defined by nature.

The Wilds masterplan is the first community in the UAE to achieve both LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-Star certifications, underscoring Aldar’s leadership in sustainable development and its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility.

The development is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale on 2nd March.