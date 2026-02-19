Abu Dhabi-headquartered Origen, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, has secured $50 million from Bluefive Capital, a global investment platform.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the startup’s operations.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Bluefive Capital manages billions in assets across private equity, infrastructure, real estate and financial sectors.

With the new funds, Origen hopes to accelerate the design and deployment of its AI products for government services, smart homes and advanced manufacturing.

The firm also looks to hire AI experts and expand its network.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com