KUWAIT CITY - As part of a broader reform drive to regulate the labor market and eliminate the trade in residency permits, Kuwaiti authorities are moving toward the introduction of a new “freelancers” visa system that would allow expatriates to work independently without a traditional sponsor, under a structured and legally regulated framework.

The proposal was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef during a recent meeting with private sector representatives, sparking wide discussion across business circles and social media platforms.

The initiative is aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over unregulated labor, residency brokerage and inflated daily wages, which in some cases reportedly reach KD 25 or more for basic services.

Critics of the current system argue that the absence of oversight has led to inconsistent quality standards and limited accountability, while supporters of the new approach believe a regulated freelance residency could enhance transparency, protect workers from exploitation and improve service quality.

According to preliminary guidelines, the first phase of the proposed system would focus on simple professions. Annual fees are expected to range between KD 750 and KD 1,000, subject to renewal and compliance with regulatory requirements. These include registering a verified residential address, providing an approved email account, submitting clear personal data and meeting additional conditions to be specified by the competent authorities.

Officials are expected to unveil full details of the system, including application mechanisms and eligible categories, within the next two months.

Economists and entrepreneurs have largely welcomed the move, describing it as a qualitative shift in labor market regulation. They argue that transferring marginal and unregulated workers into a formal framework would strengthen oversight, reduce illegal practices and create a more competitive and balanced market environment. Formalizing freelance work is also expected to curb residency trading by closing loopholes exploited by intermediaries.

Entrepreneur Bashar Al-Ustad stated that the decision represents a step in the right direction in combating human trafficking and labor exploitation. However, he emphasized that the system’s success will depend on the establishment of strict regulatory controls, particularly in verifying professions and monitoring quality standards, to ensure that flexibility does not lead to market disorder. He added that the state needs an accurate and continuously updated database to organize skilled professional labor according to market demand, thereby achieving equilibrium between supply and demand and enhancing overall labor market efficiency.

For his part, Abdulaziz Bandar, head of the delivery company owners committee, said the proposed system could play a key role in addressing residency trading and identifying the actual locations and activities of workers. He stressed, however, that implementation must be accompanied by comprehensive regulatory frameworks that safeguard economic stability and protect legitimate businesses. Bandar warned that sectors such as delivery services could face unfair competition if clear operational and quality standards are not enforced.

Observers note that the introduction of a regulated “freelancers” system could significantly reduce the size of the informal economy by bringing large segments of freelance and marginal workers under official supervision. This, in turn, would likely enhance service quality, improve compliance with labor regulations and increase state revenues through structured fees and oversight mechanisms.

The proposed reform forms part of a wider package of labor market measures aimed at enhancing discipline, protecting stakeholders’ rights and aligning Kuwait’s employment framework with modern regional and international standards. If implemented effectively, the “freelancers” initiative is expected to mark a pivotal development in reshaping the structure and sustainability of the country’s labor market.

