KUWAIT CITY, Oct 22: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has called on all employers to commit to submitting data related to daily working hours, proposed rest periods, weekly rest days, and official holidays through its approved electronic system, "Ashal," starting November 1, 2025.

PAM emphasized that employers must not only enter this information but also update it immediately whenever changes occur. The data submitted via the system will serve as the official reference for PAM inspectors during inspections and follow-ups.

The Authority clarified that its approval of the submitted work schedule will be deemed official authorization, obligating employers to print the approved schedule and display it prominently at the workplace for employee reference.

The decision also empowers PAM to take legal action against employers who fail to comply with these provisions. Such actions may include the partial or complete suspension of the employer’s file, effective from November 1, 2025, as outlined in Article Four of the decision.

To facilitate compliance, PAM has integrated a dedicated form within its "Easy" e-services platform for private sector entities to request approval of their working hours. All companies, institutions, and entities operating in the private sector must complete and submit this form, detailing their work hours, for official approval. Once approved, the work schedule must be posted in a conspicuous location within the entity’s premises.

The move aims to ensure transparency and adherence to labor regulations, safeguarding workers’ rights while streamlining oversight procedures.

