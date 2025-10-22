Muscat – The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has launched a nationwide media campaign titled ‘A Friendly Environment for Women Working in the Private Sector’ to promote flexible work policies and safeguards that help women balance their professional and family responsibilities.

Led by GFOW’s Working Women’s Committee, the campaign was announced during two discussion sessions held on October 20 and 21. The sessions focused on assessing the current status of Omani women in private sector employment, particularly in light of the new Social Protection Law, retirement systems and women’s representation in leadership roles.

Suad al Sulaymi, Chair of the Working Women’s Committee, underscored the importance of creating an inclusive work culture that empowers women to advance their careers without compromising family obligations. “We need a deeper understanding of the challenges facing working women across sectors and must develop frameworks that enable them to reach leadership positions and upgrade their skills in line with today’s professional demands,” she said.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among employers about the social and economic benefits of gender-inclusive workplaces and to encourage companies to adopt policies that promote equality, fair treatment and flexible work arrangements.

The event concluded with a presentation by Khadija al Ajmi, Head of the Legal Review and Contracts Department at Social Protection Fund, outlining available services and safeguards for working women.

Dr Badriya al Wahaibi, Director of the Information and Research Centre at the State Council, praised the federation’s efforts, noting that its studies offered evidence-based recommendations aligned with Oman Vision 2040 objectives and international labour conventions. She highlighted recent progress in maternity insurance and parental benefits as key steps in enhancing women’s labour rights.

GFOW reaffirmed that Oman’s labour legislation remains central to ensuring a women-friendly work environment, particularly for working mothers. The legal framework guarantees fair treatment, maternity protection and the right to work-life balance.

Women’s rights under the Labour Law

Female employees entitled to 98 days of paid maternity leave

Paid entitlement applies in cases of foetal death after 25 weeks

Women retain full maternity benefits if they change employers during leave

Mothers may request an additional 98 days of unpaid leave

Women assuming custody of infants under three months of unknown parentage receive identical leave rights

