President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness was received at Nur Khan Airbase by His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

As His Highness’ aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Upon arrival, an official reception was held for His Highness. The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute His Highness the President.

Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route.

The accompanying delegation includes Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.