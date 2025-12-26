The Sultanate of Oman is advancing the use of artificial intelligence through pilot projects designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and service delivery across government sectors.

MUSCAT, DEC 25

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has announced the implementation of a number of pilot projects applying artificial intelligence across several key sectors.

The initiatives aim to highlight the role of public–private partnerships in advancing AI-driven solutions, while accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies within government institutions through low-risk, practical applications.

In the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with Badr Al Samaa Health Services and Muscat Pharmacy, implemented a national project for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy using artificial intelligence technologies. The initiative positions Oman as the third country globally to deploy such a solution at a comprehensive national level.

The project has contributed to reducing waiting lists, improving diagnostic accuracy, enhancing patient satisfaction, and expanding access to screening services.

In medical imaging, Khoula Hospital implemented an AI platform for analysing MRI images of the spinal column, in cooperation with AI company Civilization. The platform provides preliminary imaging analysis and supporting reports for radiologists and orthopaedic specialists, contributing to the automation of medical reports and supporting clinical decision-making.

In the judicial sector, the Public Prosecution, in cooperation with Rahal, implemented a pilot project utilising artificial intelligence to analyse judicial documents, generate questions for case parties, and draft decisions related to case dismissal or referral, while ensuring that sensitive data is processed locally. The pilot achieved an accuracy rate exceeding 90 per cent, demonstrating the feasibility of AI in enhancing judicial efficiency.

In the field of public tenders, the Authority for Public Projects and Tenders and Local Content, in cooperation with innovation and technology firm Ibtikar Tajriba, implemented a project to leverage artificial intelligence in analysing open data for the Esnad platform through the Hammam platform. The solution offers data analysis services, smart alerts, and report generation via text-based interaction, enabling registered companies to identify tenders most relevant to their activities.

The Authority also developed, in cooperation with Afaq, an intelligent tender evaluation system using artificial intelligence technologies. The system aims to accelerate and enhance technical and financial evaluation processes and generate comprehensive reports that include evaluation results and final award recommendations, improving the efficiency and objectivity of decision-making.

In higher education, the Ministry launched the A2M Platform (BIMANIC) project in cooperation with the National University of Science and Technology. The platform aims to predict student outcomes and support academic planning and decision-making.

In the cybersecurity sector, the Ministry’s Information Safety Center, in collaboration with technology solutions provider GBM, developed an intelligent chatbot system to support users in the field of cybersecurity. The system provides immediate and reliable assistance, reduces manual effort, accelerates access to information, and enhances data accuracy.