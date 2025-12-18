Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed a deal with African Development Bank (AfDB) as part of efforts to deliver up to $5 billion in sustainable energy and water projects across Africa

The cooperation framework aims to identify, develop and finance projects to provide energy access, boost water security and promote green investment across the continent. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.