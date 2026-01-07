RIYADH — Trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) recorded strong gains on Wednesday, with turnover exceeding SR1.5 billion within the first 30 minutes of the session, amid growing demand for shares in the main market index and key sectors including banking, telecommunications and healthcare.

The upbeat trading came after the Capital Market Authority announced new market amendments that will allow all categories of foreign investors to invest directly in the Main Market starting Feb. 1, 2026.

The benchmark Tadawul All Share Index climbed 1.24% in early trading, rising 127.30 points to 10,418.06 points.

According to the CMA, the announced amendments aim to expand and diversify the investor base and enhance market liquidity.

The changes abolish the Qualified Foreign Investor framework and will allow direct investment in listed shares without the need for prior qualification requirements or swap agreements once they come into effect.

CMA data showed that international investors’ ownership in the Saudi capital market reached about SR590 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2025, while investments in the Main Market stood at around SR519 billion, up from SR498 billion in 2024.

Market analysts say opening the market to all categories of foreign investors is expected to boost international investment inflows and strengthen the Saudi market’s position among the world’s top global markets.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).