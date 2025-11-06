PHOTO
However, input cost pressures accelerated, prompting the sharpest output price hikes in over two years.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector posted one of its strongest performances since 2014 in October, driven by robust demand and hiring
PHOTO
However, input cost pressures accelerated, prompting the sharpest output price hikes in over two years.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.