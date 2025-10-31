David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said he is confident that M&A and IPO activity will continue to accelerate in the current environment.

He added that he doesn't see compelling evidence of an economic slowdown in the near term. Watch the Zawya video here:

