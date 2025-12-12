Four major Saudi energy companies have agreed to help rebuild, and boost oil and gas production in Syria

TAQA (Industrialisation and Energy Services Co), ADES Holding, Arabian Drilling Company and Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co (ARGAS) have signed separate deals with Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC). Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.