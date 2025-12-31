The committee responsible for setting and monitoring petroleum product prices in Bahrain has set new fuel prices in the kingdom.

The new prices are line with global price changes, while ensuring economic efficiency and financial sustainability, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The new fuel prices were approved with effect from December 30 as follows:

- Super 98: 0.265 dinars per litre

- Premium 95: 0.235 dinars per litre

- Regular 91: 0.220 dinars per litre

- Diesel: 0.200 dinars per litre, with diesel services for Bahraini fishermen remaining in place.

