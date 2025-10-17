Majid Al Futtaim Properties (MAF) has priced its $500 million 10-year senior unsecured sukuk at a spread of US treasuries plus 95 basis points tightening from initial price thoughts of T+125bps as books exceeded $1.8 billion, including joint lead manager interest

The sukuk, issued via MAF Sukuk Ltd under the company’s $3 billion debt issuance programme, was priced at a profit rate of 4.875% and a yield of 4.955%. The notes were offered at a reoffer price of $99.375. Watch the Zawya video here:

