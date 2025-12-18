Muscat: The Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company, acting on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman through the Ministry of Finance, has announced the launch of the 10th issuance of local sovereign sukuk.

The offering is valued at RO150mn, with a greenshoe option to increase the issuance size by up to RO50mn. The sukuk will have a seven-year maturity and offer an annual profit rate of 4.15%.

The subscription period commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on Monday, December 22, 2025. The sukuk are expected to be issued on December 25, 2025 (the issuance date). Profit payments will be made semi-annually on June 25 and December 25 until the maturity date of December 25, 2032.

The offering is open to subscription by all individual and institutional investors, both Omani and international.

The sukuk will be issued through a competitive subscription method. Investors are required to submit their bids during the subscription period through Bank Muscat and its Islamic window Meethaq, Ahlibank and its Islamic window Ahli Islamic, BankDhofar and its Islamic window Dhofar Islamic, Oman National Bank and its Islamic window Muzn Islamic, Oman Arab Bank, Bank Nizwa, and Sohar International Bank.

The subscription prospectus and application forms are available on the Ministry of Finance website and the websites of the collecting banks.

Prospective subscribers are required to obtain an investor number from the Muscat Clearing and Depository Company (MCDC) website or the Oman Stocks mobile application at least one business day prior to submitting their application at a collecting bank.

The sukuk are Sharia-compliant and will be listed for secondary market trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) at prevailing market prices. Ownership records and details for all sukuk will be maintained in the official sukuk register administered by MCDC.

The Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company has urged investors to ensure that the bank account number provided in the subscription application matches the account registered with MCDC. This is essential to ensure the efficient processing of subscriptions and the timely disbursement of profit payments and principal upon maturity.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

