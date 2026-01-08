Muscat: The Environment Authority organised on Thursday a ceremony and media conference on the environmental achievements of the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) on Omani Environment Day.

This media conference comes to review the various information and data of the Authority’s projects and initiatives, in addition to the achievements and figures that were achieved during the years 2021-2025, and the environmental performance indicators of the Sultanate of Oman.

This conference is also held in recognition of the Environment Authority's belief that the availability of data and information plays a pivotal role in providing primary and sustainable solutions, keeping pace with transformations that help in adapting to changes in light of the rapid development of information exchange, and the importance of accuracy in its dissemination of information.

According to the authority, the Sultanate of Oman advances 94 places globally in the Environmental Performance Index.

The authority noted that over 60 stations for monitoring ambient air quality have been installed in various governorates aimed at monitoring air pollution.

During the media briefing, the authority said a total of 1,631,498 invasive birds were culled to limit their spread and protect biodiversity in the Sultanate of Oman.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

