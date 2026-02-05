MUSCAT: The Environment Authority (EA) has issued a public notice urging all licensed companies and establishments in Oman to comply with the Environment Protection and Pollution Control Law issued under Royal Decree No 114/2001, with a specific focus on updating and aligning their emergency response plans.

In a statement, the authority called on entities to review and update their environmental emergency plans, particularly those related to oil and chemical pollution incidents, in line with approved best practices. Companies have been asked to submit the required documents and supporting materials to the Environmental Emergency Centre at the Authority’s headquarters via email at mail@ea.gov.om

The required submissions include company background information demonstrating capacity to respond to pollution incidents, copies of commercial registration certificates, and detailed emergency plans for Tier 1 and Tier 2 oil spill response. Firms must also provide inventories of equipment, materials and chemicals used in spill response, along with their locations across the Sultanate of Oman.

Additional requirements include details of trained personnel and emergency contact numbers, information on partner or contracted service providers, and copies of relevant certifications such as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Companies capable of responding to chemical pollution incidents must also submit lists of safety and rescue equipment used in such cases.

The authority said the directive is part of efforts to strengthen preparedness and ensure an effective national response to environmental emergencies.

