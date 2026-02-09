Arab Finance: The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has issued decree No. 23 of 2026, aimed at strengthening the environmental compliance of Egyptian exports, as part of broader efforts to safeguard access to international markets.

The amendment is designed to ensure that certain exported products meet the environmental requirements imposed by importing countries.

Under the decision, companies exporting fertilizers, cement, reinforcing steel, aluminum, auto parts, washing machines, and household appliances are required to submit their exports to the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

The GOEIC will verify that these products comply with the environmental standards set by destination markets.

The decision also assigns the authority the responsibility of collecting carbon emission reports issued by exporting companies, whether in paper form or electronically, for statistical purposes.

These reports will be used to support national databases that help preserve the competitiveness of Egyptian exports in foreign markets and align them with international environmental standards, without imposing any additional financial or regulatory burdens on exporters.

The move forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of Egyptian exports amid tightening environmental requirements worldwide.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette and will come into force on the day following its publication.