UAE - ​BCD Global, the international expansion platform of the leading global developers BCD Group, has announced its formal entry into the Middle East, naming Dubai as its regional headquarters as it accelerates its next phase of global growth.

Over seven decades, the BCD Group has delivered over 155 million sq ft of real estate across more than 300 residential, mixed-use and large-scale developments in seven countries.

Building on that legacy, BCD Global will lead the group’s international ambitions from the UAE - a market, the company’s founders say, is defined by economic stability, capital access, regulatory clarity, and future-ready urban planning.

"Dubai represents the convergence of global capital, governance and long-term urban vision," said Amit Puri, the Chief Executive Officer of BCD Global.

“For a legacy group, where we expand is as important as how we expand. Establishing our regional headquarters here reflects our conviction in the UAE as one of the world’s most resilient and forward-looking real estate and infrastructure ecosystems,” he stated.

BCD Group’s foundation in India has expanded into capabilities across infrastructure-led asset classes including healthcare, senior living, hospitality, co-living, and data-driven urban infrastructure. BCD Global will now translate that operating depth into new geographies - anchored in institutional governance and long-term value creation.

The move follows the group’s strategic transformation under Dr Angad Singh Bedi, Chairman, BCD Global, who has steered the enterprise into a zero-debt, vertically integrated platform aligned with global governance standards.

“Our journey began in India, but our ambition has always been global,” said Bedi. “The Middle East is one of the defining growth corridors of the next decade and Dubai stands at its centre. This is not a short-term market entry – it is a generational expansion built on discipline, governance, and long-term value creation,” he added.

BCD Global’s entry aligns with the UAE’s continued momentum in real estate and urban development, supported by strong population growth, infrastructure investment, and sustained international capital flows. With the UAE’s population projected to reach 11 million by 2030, demand is expected to rise for institutionalised-quality, well-governed, future-ready developments – areas closely aligned with BCD Global’s approach.

