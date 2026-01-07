PHOTO
UAE’s Emirates NBD raises $1bln from blue and green bonds; orderbook over $2bln
The senior unsecured Reg S offerings come under ENBD’s $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme
January 7, 2026
