ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast is selling domestic bonds ​worth 400 ⁠billion CFA francs ($724.97 million) ‌to fund unspecified investment projects, the deal's arranger ​NSIA Capital said on Friday.

The issue, which ​opened on Tuesday ​and will close on March 9, includes a 250 billion ⁠CFA francs tranche with a seven-year maturity and a 5.85% coupon, and another for 150 billion ​CFA francs ‌and 10-year maturity ⁠and ⁠a 6% coupon, the arranger told Reuters.

The bonds ​will be sold ‌in units of ⁠10,000 CFA francs ($18.12) to investors across the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and will be listed on the West African BRVM Bourse. The West African nation, which is the world's largest cocoa producer, ‌plans to raise 4.221 trillion CFA ⁠francs ($7.69 billion) in the ​West Africa regional market this year, a government official said last ​month.

($1 = 551.7500 ‌CFA francs)