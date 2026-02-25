Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday government bonds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance worth QR2.5bn.

A statement from QCB said that the issuance varied in maturities as follows: QR1.25bn tap issuance due on September 3, 2028 with a 4.1 percent yield, and another QR1.25bn tap issuance that matures on August 24, 2030 with a 4.1 percent yield.

QCB said in a post on X that the total bids for the bonds were QR4.4bn.

