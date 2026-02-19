Euro zone benchmark Bund yields edged up on Thursday, echoing moves in ​U.S. Treasuries, while ⁠markets indicated an about 35% chance of a ‌European Central Bank rate cut in 2026.

Traders now see a higher probability ​of a rate cut by December 2026, compared with 20% last ​week, though expectations have ​eased from more than 40% on Tuesday.

Fixed-income markets are expected to stay in wait-and-see mode ahead ⁠of a heavy slate of U.S. data due on Friday.

Euro area economic data offered some weak signals, including a European Union trade surplus shrinking further as tariffs weighed ​and rising ‌Chinese imports ⁠crowded out domestic production, ⁠and German investor morale unexpectedly falling in February.

Germany’s 10-year government bond ​yield, the euro area’s benchmark, rose 1.5 ‌basis points (bps) to 2.76%. It reached ⁠2.725% on Tuesday, its lowest level since December 1, and was around 2.90% early this month.

U.S. Treasury yields rose in early London trade, with benchmark 10-year up 2.5 bps at 4.10%, after climbing the day before as solid economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold. It reached 4.018% on Tuesday, its ‌lowest since November 28.

Germany’s 2-year yields, more ⁠sensitive to expectations for policy rates, were ​up one bp at 2.06%.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields rose 2 bps to 3.37%. The gap versus Bunds was ​at 59.60 ‌bps, after falling to 53.50 in mid-January, its ⁠lowest level since August 2008.

