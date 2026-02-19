Egypt will launch the ‘Citizen Bond’ for individuals through post offices nationwide starting Sunday, February 22nd, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

This initiative aligns with the ministry’s commitment to providing savings and investment instruments with a fixed and attractive monthly return over 18 months.

The bond, which can be easily redeemed, offers citizens a valuable and secure opportunity for direct and safe investment in government securities.

Post offices will be an exclusive channel for providing this service and selling the bonds, Kouchouk highlighted.

This falls under an institutional partnership aimed at facilitating access to this investment tool for citizens in all governorates.

