The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued EGP 37 billion in fixed-rate treasury bonds (T-bonds) on Monday, February 9th, as part of the government’s efforts to finance the state budget.

The issuance comprised two tranches of fixed-rate bonds.

The first tranche totaled EGP 10 billion, carries a semi-annual return, and has a two-year maturity with a coupon rate of 22.422%.

The second tranche amounted to EGP 25 billion, also with a semi-annual return, and has a three-year maturity with a coupon rate of 21.4173%.

In addition to the fixed-rate bonds, the CBE issued EGP 2 billion in variable-rate treasury bonds with a five-year term.

These bonds carry a coupon rate of 26.7%, a guideline margin of 0.88%, and quarterly interest payments.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).