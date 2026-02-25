Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), rated A1 by Moody’s (stable outlook) and A by Fitch (stable outlook), has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

A USD‑denominated, Regulation S‑only, five‑year benchmark fixed‑rate senior unsecured Sukuk offering, to be issued by QIB Sukuk Ltd. under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Mashreq, MUFG, Q Invest, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and Warba Bank are the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

QIB is the largest Islamic bank in Qatar with total assets of QAR 221 billion ($61 billion). Qatar Holding LLC, the investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority, is the largest single shareholder with a 16.5% stake.

