Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank registered a 63.11% year-on-year (YoY) decline in 2025 standalone net profits after tax, with EGP 4.329 billion, compared to EGP 11.739 billion in 2024, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 6.201 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 18.749 in 2024.

Faisal Islamic Bank posted net interest income amounting to EGP 10.728 billion last year, higher than EGP 9.727 billion in the January-December 2024 period.

The bank’s standalone profits hit EGP 2.474 billion in the January-September period, versus EGP 8.317 billion in the year-ago period.