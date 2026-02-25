Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note after the EGX30 index declined by 0.94% to 50,390.21 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index dropped by 0.84% to 5,284.87 points, while the EGX35-LV fell by 0.57% to 5,217.89 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session lower by 0.87% at 12,582.31 points and by 0.68% at 17,695.95 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 5.942 billion through the trading of 1.362 billion shares over 138,689 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.299 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 67.25% of trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 32.74%.

Egyptians controlled 84.97%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 11.67% and 3.36%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 48.913 million and EGP 26.605 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 75.518 million.