Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield could nearly double its output to 750,000–800,000 barrels per day under Chevron, as the U.S. firm enters exclusive talks to take over operations from Russia's Lukoil, Iraq's Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told Kurdish TV channel Rudaw.
• Iraq nationalised the West Qurna 2 field in January after U.S. sanctions on Lukoil hampered its ability to operate internationally.
• The field, one of the world's largest, accounts for about 10% of Iraq's oil production and 0.5% of global supply.
• Chevron has secured exclusive negotiation rights for one year to assume the project from the Basra Oil Company, which temporarily took control.
• "Chevron has been pushing Iraq to improve returns on West Qurna 2," three sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters.
