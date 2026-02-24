AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, industry, and logistics solutions; and UAE-based Nimex Terminals, today (February 24) marked the groundbreaking of the UAE’s first private-sector Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal hub at Khalifa Port, reinforcing the nation’s position as a global energy logistics and trading hub.

Announced in November 2025 in parallel with the LNG terminal hub development, the LPG terminal hub is being developed to accommodate large, long-haul gas carriers and will deliver large‑scale refrigerated storage and marine handling infrastructure for propane, butane, and LPG mix products.

The development will further strengthen the UAE’s role in facilitating global LPG flows between major production centres and high‑growth demand markets across Asia, Africa and Europe.

The facility will expand Khalifa Port’s energy infrastructure capabilities to meet the evolving demands of international energy trade, it stated.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, Ports Cluster - AD Ports Group, said: "The Nimex LPG terminal exemplifies the type of high‑quality strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens the port’s energy ecosystem and reinforces its position as a leading regional and international gateway."

"This development reflects a shared commitment to disciplined execution, operational excellence, safety and long‑term value creation," he stated.

The Phase I of the new LPG terminal hub will see the development of two full‑containment refrigerated storage tanks of 50,000 and 67,000 cu m for propane and butane respectively, together with four mounded LPG bullet tanks with an aggregate capacity of 21,000 cu m for mixed LPG products.

A similar expansion is planned under Phase 2, bringing total terminal capacity to approximately 280,000 cu m.

The project also includes the construction of dedicated LPG jetties with a 16‑m depth, enabling efficient berthing and handling of large‑scale LPG carriers and supporting seamless maritime trade flows, said the statement.

Phase 1 is expected to be commissioned within 36 months from the commencement of construction, it added.

The terminal will be developed and operated in accordance with the highest international standards for safety, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence. Safety has been embedded into the project from inception, with full-containment tanks and mounded LPG bullet storage selected to enhance protection, mitigate risk, and ensure long-term operational reliability.

Azmat Mahmood, the Chairman of Nimex Terminals, said: "Today’s groundbreaking represents a defining milestone for Nimex Terminals. Our vision is to build a resilient, world‑class LPG logistics platform that connects global supply with regional demand through Abu Dhabi."

"We are proud to work alongside AD Ports Group in delivering strategic infrastructure that supports trade growth, enhances energy connectivity, and underpins the UAE’s role as a trusted global energy hub," he stated.

The Nimex LPG terminal will strengthen regional energy security and storage resilience, providing traders and industrial users with enhanced flexibility and optionality, while supporting the continued growth of Khalifa Port as a multi‑commodity gateway.

The project reflects growing private‑sector investment in advanced energy infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s long‑term trade and logistics ambitions, he added.

