Abu Dhabi-listed TAQA said total capital expenditure (capex) rose 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 14.5 billion UAE dirhams ($3.95 billion) in 2025.

The increase was driven by accelerated investment in power, water, and transmission infrastructure, including the 1-gigawatt (GW) Al Dhafra Thermal Power Plant and the execution of other projects, according to the company’s 2025 analysis report.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D) capex reached AED 6.7 billion, a 139 percent YoY increase, driven by the execution of key special projects and the phasing of business-as-usual network enhancements and upgrades.

The generation segment’s capital spending rose 39 percent annually to AED 3.2 billion during the period. This higher investment was due to the development of the Al Dhafra Thermal project, extension of the Shuweihat S1 Power Plant and development of Mirfa 2 RO, Shuweihat 4 RO desalination plants.

The water solutions segment’s capital expenditure increased 53 percent year on year to AED 1.2 billion, mainly driven by restoration works, asset enhancements, network rehabilitation, and other ongoing projects.

Capex in the oil & gas (O&G) segment declined by 12 percent YoY to AED 927 million.

The drop was driven by the transition to decommissioning in the UK and lower investment in drilling and completions in North America, the statement said.

The distribution segment’s capital spending declined to AED 2.4 billion, down 17 percent YoY, primarily due to a prior-year transfer of inventory into property, plant and equipment and fewer mega development projects transferred during the year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

