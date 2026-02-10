Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation Empower (Empower), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025, registering record revenues of AED3.4 billion ($925.6 million), representing growth of 4.9% compared to the previous year.

It recorded net profit of AED1.004 billion during the same year, reflecting growth of 10.5% compared to 2024. Profits attributable to the company’s shareholders reached AED993.3 million, while total profit before tax amounted to AED1.103 billion, also marking an increase of 10.5%.

The year 2025 witnessed exceptional operational performance for Empower, with total connected capacity reaching approximately 1.7 million refrigeration tonnes.

Contracted capacity increased by 11% compared to 2024, reaching around 2 million refrigeration tonnes, following the signing of 186 new contracts during 2025.

On the solid performance, CEO Ahmed bin Shafar said its continued growth in revenues and profits, alongside expansion of the project portfolio and infrastructure, has contributed to strengthening Empower’s position as a key partner in supporting sustainable urban development in Dubai and as a trusted provider of energy-efficient district cooling solutions.

Empower’s revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 4.9% and 6.2%, respectively, during 2025 compared to the previous year.

The total number of buildings served by Empower increased to 1,747 buildings in 2025, marking growth of 7% compared to 2024. The number of newly registered customers rose by 26% compared to 2024, while the total number of Empower customers reached 156,000 by the end of 2025, said the statement.

The number of bill payment transactions processed through Empower’s electronic payment channels, in cooperation with its strategic banking and financial partners, reached 979,051 transactions, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year, it added.

Empower said it had approved 46,876 no-objection certificate service requests during 2025, representing growth of 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

This aims to facilitate consultants and contractors in obtaining the corporation’s approvals, reduce violations, damages and fines, and save time and effort, it added.

