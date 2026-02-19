Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), emphasised DEWA’s commitment to building strong relationships with diplomatic missions and enhancing collaboration with Indian companies across the energy and water sectors.

His remarks came during a meeting with Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Satish Sivan, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects and initiatives aligned with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to source 100 percent of the emirate’s energy from clean sources by 2050.

He drew attention to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park – the world’s largest single-site solar park – where current and future phases offer strong opportunities under the independent power producer model.

He also pointed to DEWA’s pilot Green Hydrogen project and plans to develop it into a future hub, creating avenues for technological collaboration and investment, in addition to the landmark Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant. Al Tayer further outlined DEWA’s smart grid and digital transformation initiatives, led by Digital DEWA.

The Indian diplomats expressed their appreciation for DEWA’s initiatives and the supportive environment provided to Indian businesses operating in Dubai.