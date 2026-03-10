TotalEnergies' Asian trading arm Totsa has sold April-loading Oman ‌crude via a tender at a premium of more than $20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, traders ⁠said, its second tender for Middle East oil sales since the Iran war disrupted exports from the region.

The tender, in which Total offered up to 2 ‌million ⁠barrels of Oman crude loading from April 1-30 at Oman's Mina AL Fahal port, ⁠closed on March 9, reported Reuters.

Recently, Total sold 1 million barrels of Oman ⁠crude for April loading to Exxon Mobil at ⁠a premium of $7 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

