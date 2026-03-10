PHOTO
TotalEnergies' Asian trading arm Totsa has sold April-loading Oman crude via a tender at a premium of more than $20 per barrel to Dubai quotes, traders said, its second tender for Middle East oil sales since the Iran war disrupted exports from the region.
The tender, in which Total offered up to 2 million barrels of Oman crude loading from April 1-30 at Oman's Mina AL Fahal port, closed on March 9, reported Reuters.
Recently, Total sold 1 million barrels of Oman crude for April loading to Exxon Mobil at a premium of $7 a barrel to Dubai quotes.
