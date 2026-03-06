H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited today the fieldwork teams and defence heroes in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ).

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the heroic work of the security and safety teams in the field, praising the significant and ongoing efforts that contributed to controlling the overall situation, preserving the safety of individuals and the community, and supporting security and safety in the region.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to the heroes who continue to work and supervise the safety of individuals and public security in the area, emphasising its current priority.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah said, “We thank you for your efforts, work, and dedication in the field to maintain the safety of individuals and the land. On this blessed Friday, we pray to God to protect our nation and to perpetuate its security, safety, and stability.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was accompanied by several officials.