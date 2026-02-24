China's green energy transition accelerated in 2025, as new official data showed a rise in clean energy sales revenue.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), analysis of big data from the State Taxation Administration indicates that in 2025, sales revenue from clean energy, including wind power, solar power, hydropower, and nuclear power, accounted for 42.6 percent of total sales revenue.

The figure is up 7.2 percentage points compared to the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

