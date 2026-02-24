Alexandria New Medical Center reported an 84.60% year-on-year (YoY) surge in 2025 standalone net profits after tax, recording EGP 55.042 million, versus EGP 29.816 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.44 last year from EGP 0.24 in 2024.

Operating revenues hit EGP 467.896 million in 2025, an annual rise from EGP 353.157 million.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).