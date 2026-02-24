The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will launch its futures market on March 1st, 2026, starting with futures contracts on the EGX30 index, in a move aimed at advancing the trading infrastructure of Egypt’s capital market.

Speaking to Al Arabiya News, Islam Azzam, Chairman of the EGX, said the launch follows the completion of regulatory licensing by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the approval of the rules governing trading and settlement, providing a comprehensive framework for oversight and investor protection.

In its first phase, the futures market will focus on EGX30 index contracts with maturities of three and six months.

The exchange plans to expand the product offering in later stages to include derivatives on the EGX70 index, followed by futures contracts on individual stocks, subject to technical and operational readiness.

The trading system was developed by Egypt for Information Dissemination (EGID), and is based on a central counterparty model implemented in cooperation with Taswyaat Clearing Services Company.

The system includes an integrated risk management framework that supports real-time spread calculations, continuous evaluation of open positions, and daily settlement processes.

In mid-January, the FRA announced that it had granted the EGX its first license to operate a futures exchange for derivatives linked to securities listed on the local market.

The authority described the move as a milestone that reflects its efforts to strengthen the legislative and technical foundations of the capital market, diversify investment instruments, and enhance risk management in line with international standards.

Financial derivatives are contracts whose value is derived from an underlying asset, such as shares, price indices, or other assets approved by the FRA.

These instruments include futures, options, swaps, and other standardized contracts.

