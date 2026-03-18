Doha: Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has intensified efforts to ensure aviation safety and maintain uninterrupted air services amid current regional circumstances, the authority said.

The measures came after the closure of Qatar’s airspace on February 28 and the partial resumption of air navigation starting March 7, according to QCAA.

The authority said its operational and support departments have taken urgent steps to maintain the highest levels of air traffic safety, ensure the readiness of the aviation system and sustain services around the clock.

According to QCAA, the Air Navigation Department ensured the safe landing of aircraft immediately after the airspace closure announcement.

Aircraft in close proximity were directed to Hamad International Airport, while others were diverted to alternative airports.

The department also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the closure and activated an emergency air corridor for eight hours daily, while maintaining coordination with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to monitor developments.

Meanwhile, the Air Safety Department granted exceptional approvals to 68 foreign maintenance organizations and five external maintenance stations affiliated with Qatar Airways to support aircraft located outside the country.

The department also extended the validity of certain air traffic controller licenses to ensure service continuity and prolonged the airworthiness review certificates for 14 aircraft until technical inspections could be conducted in Doha.

QCAA said the Security and Facilitation Department activated 24-hour communication channels with relevant authorities and neighboring airports, enhanced inspections across the country’s airports, and coordinated with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Middle East regional office to support aviation safety.

The Air Transport Department provided recommendations to facilitate passenger movement, coordinated with neighboring countries on arrangements for stranded passengers, and organized exceptional passenger and cargo flights in cooperation with Qatar Airways.

It also addressed the status of foreign aircraft stranded in the country and prepared statistics and data to support decision-making regarding passenger and aircraft movements.

In addition, the Firefighting and Rescue Department activated emergency response plans and elevated operational readiness around the clock at the country’s airports, strengthened the deployment of vehicles and equipment, intensified technical inspections and secured strategic stocks of firefighting materials.

The authority said the integrated efforts aim to ensure the continuity of aviation operations and maintain the highest levels of safety and security in Qatar’s air transport sector.

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