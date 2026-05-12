Qatar Airways is expanding its services across international markets, and is resuming flights operations to Helsinki, Finland, and to Tokyo Haneda, Japan from July 15.

Qatar Airways flights to Helsinki (HEL)

As part of its commitment to furthering connectivity to Europe, Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights to Helsinki from July 15 and increase its frequency to seven weekly flights from August 1.

Travellers from Australia, Kenya, and Southeast Asia will benefit from the airline’s extensive global network.

Qatar Airways flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND)

Qatar Airways is complementing its service to Tokyo Narita (NRT) by returning to Tokyo Haneda (HND) with four weekly flights from July 15.

Facilitating onward transfers in Japan for travellers from Europe and the Middle East, the airline will increase its operations to seven weekly flights from August 1.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).