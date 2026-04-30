Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced the resumption of operations by additional international airlines, as flight activity to and from Doha continues to expand.

In a post on social media, the airport said: “Additional airline partners are returning to Hamad International Airport. Airline partners continue to resume operations to and from Doha, as flight operations expand. For bookings and flight schedules, passengers can contact the airline directly.”

According to the latest operational update, several airlines have resumed or are scheduled to resume services on phased dates.

flydubai resumed operations on April 21, followed by Air Arabia on April 22.

On April 23, Oman Air, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines and Royal Jordanian resumed services.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines and Nepal Airlines resumed operations on April 26, followed by Badr Airlines and Syrian Air on April 27.

On April 28, EgyptAir and Himalaya Airlines resumed services.

From May 1, Air India, Air India Express and Gulf Air are scheduled to resume operations.

Ethiopian Airlines will resume on May 4, SriLankan Airlines on May 11, and Kam Air on May 16.

Royal Air Maroc is set to resume operations on July 1.

HIA noted that flight operations continue in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners, adding that schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond operational control.

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