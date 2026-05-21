ABU DHABI - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a formal framework for cooperation and mutual assistance between the two Authorities.

The MoU was signed by Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, and Ms. Vasiliki Lazarakou, Chair of the HCMC.

The MoU provides a practical framework for the FSRA and HCMC to work together on the supervision and regulation of capital markets, including structured information exchange and mutual assistance within their respective mandates, helping to strengthen market integrity and investor confidence across both jurisdictions; it also supports cooperation on shared priorities such as combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, and ensuring compliance with relevant sanctions.

Emmanuel Givanakis said, “The MoU with HCMC marks an important step in further strengthening FRSA’s international regulatory cooperation. By deepening engagement with key global counterparts, we continue to reinforce our commitment to upholding the highest standards of market integrity, transparency, and effective supervision.”

Vasiliki Lazarakou stated, “This agreement further strengthens the HCMC’s international cooperation with important regulatory authorities outside the European Union, contributing to more effective supervision and enhancing market confidence.”

The agreement demonstrates the Authorities’ shared focus on practical collaboration that helps regulators respond to cross-border activity with greater coordination, strengthens investor protection, and supports the integrity and resilience of global capital markets