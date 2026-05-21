Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers reported a 67.26% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as per the company’s recent financial statements.

The company logged EGP 858.468 million in consolidated net profits in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 513.255 million in Q1 2025.

Consolidated revenues rose to EGP 6.944 billion in the three months to March 2026, from the EGP 6.397 billion reported in the same quarter last year.

As for the standalone business, the company posted a net profit after tax of EGP 1.715 billion in Q1 2026, down from EGP 1.764 billion in Q1 2025.

Founded in 1981, Oriental Weavers Group is one of the largest carpet, rug, and related raw materials producers across the world. It has manufacturing facilities in three countries. The company started trading on the EGX in 1997. The Group has manufacturing facilities in the US and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide.