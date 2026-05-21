Mubadala Energy ⁠will within months announce ‌a final investment decision for its Tangkulo ​development in the South Andaman gas block ​off Indonesia, an ​executive said on Thursday.

Adnan Bu Fateem, chief ⁠operating officer of Mubadala Energy, told participants at the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference the announcement will ​be ‌made in ⁠a few ⁠months.

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy announced ​the gas discovery in ‌2024 at the ⁠Tangkulo-1 exploration well with the potential for more than 2 trillion cubic feet of gas-in-place.

Mubadala is targeting reaching first gas from the Tangkulo project in the fourth quarter ‌of 2028, according to company data.

Also ⁠at South Andaman ​block, Mubadala discovered a potential for over 6 TCF of ​gas-in-place through ‌the Layaran-1 exploration well.

(Reporting ⁠by Fransiska Nangoy; ​Editing by Martin Petty)