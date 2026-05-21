MUSCAT: Amidst the global acceleration towards clean energy and low-carbon growth, the Sultanate of Oman is emerging as a leading investment hub in the energy and sustainability sectors in which OPES 2026 solidified the Sultanate of Oman's position as one of the most prominent emerging investment destinations in the energy and sustainability sectors in the region.

The week's events and exhibition contributed to opening up broad horizons for new strategic partnerships between oil, gas, energy and mining companies, in addition to accelerating investments in local value chains and enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in future energy projects, whether in the services, manufacturing, or clean energy technologies sectors.

OPES 2026 witnessed wide participation from major international companies, investment institutions and energy and technology firms. Discussions focused on growth opportunities in the green hydrogen, renewable energy, mining and low-emission energy-related industries, which have become a key pillar of the economic diversification plans within Oman Vision 2040.

Economic indicators suggest that Oman is moving towards implementing a package of strategic projects in the clean energy sector, with expected investments exceeding $140 billion by 2050. This is part of long-term plans aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy, reducing dependence on conventional oil and transforming energy into one of the most important drivers of future growth.

The Sultanate of Oman also aims to produce between 7.5 and 8 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2050, positioning it among the world's leading countries qualified to export hydrogen to European and Asian markets. This will be supported by major projects in the Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates that rely on solar and wind energy sources.

In the electricity and renewable energy sector, national plans aim to increase the contribution of renewable energy to approximately 30% of the electricity mix by 2030. This will be achieved through the development of projects with a capacity exceeding 16 gigawatts of solar and wind power in the coming years, thereby enhancing energy security, reducing carbon emissions and supporting the move towards net-neutrality.

Renewable energy and green hydrogen projects are expected to create up to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs over the coming decades, while also increasing local added value through greater reliance on local suppliers, technology transfer and strengthening the capabilities of national companies in engineering, operation, maintenance and specialised services.

A number of Omani oil and gas firms are participating in OPES 2026 to showcase their strategies to advance sustainability and growth. Mohammed bin Hamoud al Maskari, Senior Production Manager at Daleel Petroleum, commented: “Sustainability is one of the fundamental pillars of Daleel Petroleum and is an integral part of our decision-making process. We have implemented various projects in our operations to reduce the impact of our oil industry, in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s zero-neutrality goals”.

Daleel Petroleum signed two agreements to support two new projects during OPES 2026, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing sustainable value for local communities. This underscores its continued dedication to supporting initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the community in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Economic and energy experts affirm that the outcomes of OPES 2026 represent a qualitative leap in the trajectory of the Omani economy. These events also reflect Oman's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon neutrality by 2050 through investment in clean technologies, the circular economy and sustainable energy projects.

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